Tennis

Second seed Jabeur crashes out of Australian open after loss against Vondrousova

The Tunisian, who stormed up the rankings last year after runs to the final at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open, sprayed 50 unforced errors and had her serve broken eight times in the 102 minute contest.

Reuters
MELBOURNE 19 January, 2023 20:42 IST
Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur reacts during her second round match against Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova.

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur reacts during her second round match against Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Second seed Ons Jabeur crashed out of the second round of the Australian Open after an error-strewn display in a 6-1 5-7 6-1 loss to former French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova on Thursday.

There were only flashes of the brilliant racket skills that have made her such a favourite on the WTA tour as Vondrousova matched everything Jabeur threw at her on a chilly evening on Rod Laver Arena.

Jabeur saved some face by breaking the Olympic silver medallist when she was serving for the match for the first time but Vondrousova broke straight back to move on to a third-round meeting with fellow Czech Linda Fruhvirtova.

