Nadal, nearing 35, says retirement not on his mind at all

Less than a month from his 35th birthday, Rafael Nadal is not thinking about retirement at all.

Speaking by video conference after winning his fourth Laureus Award, the 20-time Grand Slam champion was asked how many more years he wants to play.

“Well, thanks for the question, but no idea,” Nadal replied. “I can’t predict my future. I am not worried about that. When the day arrives, I’m going to know.”

Nadal, Osaka and Hamilton scoop top Laureus 2021 awards

And what might that day be like?

It’ll be, Nadal explained when he no longer feels that he “can keep fighting or keep enjoying the competition at the level I am used to.”

His honour as Sportsman of the Year during a digital ceremony from Seville, Spain, was not the only Laureus Award for someone from the world of tennis: Naomi Osaka was selected as Sportswoman of the Year and Billie Jean King got the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Madrid Open: Rafael Nadal reaches quarters, Ashleigh Barty into final

Nadal, who is competing this week at the clay-court Madrid Open, adds this latest Laureus recognition to his 2006 Breakthrough Award, 2011 Sportsman Award and 2014 Comeback Award.

This one arrives after he won his record-extending 13th French Open championship last October, allowing the Spaniard to equal Roger Federer’s men’s record of 20 major singles trophies overall.

Nadal can break that mark by winning another title at Roland Garros, where main-draw play begins May 30. He’ll turn 35 on June 3.

“The titles or the numbers never distract (from) my goal, and my goal is just to keep going. I am still motivated,” Nadal said. “I would love to give myself a chance to win another time in Paris. Let’s see.”