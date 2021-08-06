Bopanna retained in Indian team for Davis Cup tie against Finland

Doubles exponent Rohan Bopanna on Friday retained his place in the Indian Davis Cup team despite his recent run-in with the national federation, which named a five-member squad for the upcoming World Group I away tie against Finland.

Expectedly, all top three singles players of the country -- Prajnesh Gunneswaran (ranked 158), Sumit Nagal (159) and Ramkumar Ramanathan (204) -- have been picked for the September 17-18 tie, which will be held on indoor courts in Espoo Metro Areena in Espoo.

The (All India Tennis Association) AITA selection committee had a virtual meeting on Thursday to decide on the team.

Rohit Rajpal will be the non-playing captain of the side and Zeeshan Ali the coach. Bopanna, ranked 40, will have his doubles partner in Divij Sharan, ranked 82.

ALSO READ | Federer pulls out of Cincinnati Masters due to knee injury

In the last tie against Croatia which India lost 1-3, Bopanna had paired with Leander Paes.

Finland has one higher-ranked singles player in Emil Ruusuvuori, who is placed 69th in the ATP chart, while it does not have a player inside the top-100.

Finland also has two decent doubles players in Henri Kontinen and Harri Heliovaara, who are ranked 39 and 38, respectively.

ALSO READ | Nadal bows out in Washington after three-set loss to Harris

Selection committee member Balram Singh told PTI that the recent controversy regarding Bopanna was not discussed by the members.

"There are former players in the committee and they know the value of a doubles rubber point in Davis Cup. Rohan, being our top player, was a natural choice," Balram said.

"It was just a matter of misunderstanding that a controversy erupted," he added.

The winner of the tie will qualify for the Qualifiers in 2022 while the losing team will compete in the play-offs to retain its place in World Group I next year.