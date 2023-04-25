Tennis

Polish airline says it refused boarding to Russian tennis player

Tennis player Vitalia Diatchenko said on Monday she was refused boarding to a LOT flight in Cairo, with German airline Lufthansa then also refusing to sell her a ticket.

Reuters
WARSAW 25 April, 2023 20:36 IST
WARSAW 25 April, 2023 20:36 IST
FILE PHOTO: Diatchenko is ranked 250th in the world by the Women’s Tennis Association.

FILE PHOTO: Diatchenko is ranked 250th in the world by the Women’s Tennis Association. | Photo Credit: AFP

Tennis player Vitalia Diatchenko said on Monday she was refused boarding to a LOT flight in Cairo, with German airline Lufthansa then also refusing to sell her a ticket.

A Russian tennis player was refused boarding to a flight operated by Polish flag carrier LOT, the airline confirmed on Tuesday, in an incident that drew an angry response from the athlete on social media.

Tennis player Vitalia Diatchenko said on Monday she was refused boarding to a LOT flight in Cairo, with German airline Lufthansa then also refusing to sell her a ticket.

“I slept at the airport, I was treated like a third class citizen (because of my nationality), spent a few thousand euro,” Diatchenko wrote. The 32-year old said she had been attempting to travel to a tournament in Corsica via Warsaw and Nice.

Also Read
Wimbledon to house Ukraine’s players, fund relief efforts

In an emailed statement, LOT confirmed it had not allowed the player to board, citing restrictions introduced by Poland’s interior ministry during the COVID-19 pandemic and updated in 2022 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The provisions of the regulation introduce restrictions at certain border crossings, including airport crossings, in relation to citizens of the Russian Federation traveling from outside the Schengen area,” LOT said in an emailed statement.

The European Union has banned all flights from Russia and has agreed to limit issuing free-travel Schengen zone visas. In September, Finland joined the Baltic states and Poland in closing its borders to Russian tourists.

Diatchenko, who is ranked 250th in the world by the Women’s Tennis Association, said she then tried to buy a ticket with Lufthansa , but was told she could only enter the Schengen zone via Spain as it had issued her visa.

Lufthansa had no immediate comment.

Unlike many other sports, tennis did not introduce a blanket ban on players from Russia and its ally Belarus after the invasion of Ukraine.

Wimbledon banned players from the two countries last year after the invasion, which Moscow calls a “special military operation”, but said in March that it would now accept them as neutral athletes.

Russian and Belarusian players have been competing on the tours and at the other Grand Slams as neutral athletes. 

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz says, ‘I am not a replacement for Nadal’

Watch: Andy Murray does it again! Saves 5 match points to beat Jiri Lehecka in Qatar Open SF

Watch: Sania Mirza’s journey through the years

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us