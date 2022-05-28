French Open 2022: Sania Mirza and Lucie Hradecka reach pre-quarterfinals

Sania Mirza and her Czech partner Lucie Hradecka made it to the women's doubles pre-quarterfinals of the French Open in Paris on Saturday.

Tenth seeds Sania and Hradecka defeated the unseeded all-Slovenian duo of Kaja Juvan and Tamara Zidansek 6-3, 6-4 in one hour 13 minutes.

The Indo-Czech pair will face eighth-seeded all-American duo of Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula in the pre-quarterfinals.

Sania, along with Croatian Ivan Dodig will resume her mixed doubles campaign on Sunday when the pair plays against the all-Brazilian duo of Beatriz Haddad Maia and Bruno Soares.