French Open 2022: Sania Mirza and Lucie Hradecka reach pre-quarterfinals

Sania Mirza and her Czech partner Lucie Hradecka made it to the women's doubles pre-quarterfinals of the French Open in Paris on Saturday.

Team Sportstar
28 May, 2022 22:51 IST

FILE PHOTO: Sania Mirza in action. - V V SUBRAHMANYAM

Sania Mirza and her Czech partner Lucie Hradecka made it to the women's doubles pre-quarterfinals of the French Open in Paris on Saturday.

Tenth seeds Sania and Hradecka defeated the unseeded all-Slovenian duo of Kaja Juvan and Tamara Zidansek 6-3, 6-4 in one hour 13 minutes.

READ: French Open: Bopanna-Middelkoop upset second seeds Mektic-Pavic to reach quarterfinals

The Indo-Czech pair will face eighth-seeded all-American duo of Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula in the pre-quarterfinals.

Sania, along with Croatian Ivan Dodig will resume her mixed doubles campaign on Sunday when the pair plays against the all-Brazilian duo of Beatriz Haddad Maia and Bruno Soares.