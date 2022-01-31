Sasikumar Mukund looks to capitalise on home Challengers

Running into the top seed and bowing out in the first qualifying round of the ATP Tour event in Pune was a chastening experience, but 25-year-old Sasikumar Mukund was confident that he would make his better game count this season.

With the two Challengers scheduled in Bengaluru over the next fortnight after Tata Open Maharashtra, Mukund, who was ranked a career-best 229 in October 2019, felt he would get consistent results to ‘’get a taste of the Grand Slam qualifying events’’.

‘’My game is much better than ever before. In 2019, I played 30 Challenger main draws. If I play that now, I would be close to top 100. I am much fitter, wiser and smarter. Of course, I am much older, and that adds to it," he said.

Having played the final of the Challenger in Italy recently, after having progressed from the qualifying event, Mukund felt that years of hard work, and the sincere efforts of his coach Martin Spottl, would make him consistent.

‘’In Italy, I played some good tennis, even though I was sick. I was on antibiotics. Luck was on my side. I was very happy with the quality of my game. Although I tested negative for covid, I had throat pain, fever. I was very happy that I stayed mentally strong to make the final," recalled Mukund.

Negotiating the pandemic competently and training in Vienna, playing around the world, with the coach travelling with him for most of the events last year, Mukund felt that he was getting a better grip on the competitive circuit.

He did miss the Davis Cup against Finland but clarified that it was owing to visa issues and that he would miss the Challenger events.

‘’I didn’t have a visa for Europe. I communicated this very clearly. I didn’t want to forego a five-year European visa for a temporary arrangement, as I was not going to play the tie. Ramkumar and Prajnesh were healthy. Saketh was also available. I am always willing to play for the country. But I also have to think about the coach who has committed his time, forgetting his family," reasoned Mukund.

He was equally confident that he would not be selected for the tie against Denmark in March.

‘’Ramkumar has been playing great. Yuki is back to playing singles. Prajnesh is also there. They are higher ranked players on paper. So, I don’t expect to be selected," said Mukund.

Proud and grateful for family support, especially from his sister, Mukund acknowledged the financial support from the Virat Kohli Foundation.

‘’I am still exploring my potential. Italy was completely unexpected. Tennis wise, I want to get better and be more consistent and reliable on the court as possible," Mukund signed off.