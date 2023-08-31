MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

‘Not good enough: Tsitsipas makes no excuses in early US Open exit

Tsitsipas reached the Australian Open final this year but has never made it past the third round in six main draw appearances in New York.

Published : Aug 31, 2023 12:26 IST , NEW YORK - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Stefanos Tsitsipas during his second-round match against Dominic Stricker of Switzerland.
Stefanos Tsitsipas during his second-round match against Dominic Stricker of Switzerland. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Stefanos Tsitsipas during his second-round match against Dominic Stricker of Switzerland. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas said his recent form was simply “not good enough” as his poor run continued with yet another early exit from Flushing Meadows on Wednesday when Swiss qualifier Dominic Stricker stunned the seventh seed in the US Open second round in a five-set thriller.

ALSO READ
US Open 2023: Wozniacki’s return continues with Kvitova upset

Tsitsipas reached the Australian Open final this year but has never made it past the third round in six main draw appearances in New York and he struggled against Stricker’s massive serve and booming forehand before bowing out 7-5, 6-7(2), 6-7(5), 7-6(6), 6-3.

He won in Los Cabos earlier this month but his form dipped in the run-up to the US Open, suffering early exits from Toronto and Cincinnati.

ALSO READ | US Open 2023: Taylor Fritz, Coco Gauff lead home charge

“I won’t blame it on anything. It’s just poor performance after Los Cabos,” he said.

“I consider myself a good player, and I don’t want to be a person that can be beaten easily or I’m giving my opponents easy time on the court against me. I try to make it as hard as I can, and if it doesn’t work, it doesn’t work. I move on with my life.”

ALSO READ
US Open 2023: Taylor Fritz, Coco Gauff lead home charge

He removed his father, Apostolos Tsitsipas, as head coach earlier this month but said that shake-ups to his team were not to blame.

ALSO READ | US Open 2023: Djokovic, Swiatek advance; Tsitsipas falls in second round

“By no means I’m supposed to put any blame on any people or any members of my team,” he told reporters.

“Everything on court is under my control and under my talents, and the way I can play this sport are shown out on the court. If I’m not able to deliver, then I’m not supposed to be doing well.”

His defeat marks the latest Greek disappointment in Flushing Meadows after eighth seed Maria Sakkari lost in straight sets in the opening round of the women’s draw on Monday.

Related stories

Related Topics

US Open /

US Open 2023 /

WTA /

ATP /

Grand Slam

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ‘Not good enough: Tsitsipas makes no excuses in early US Open exit
    Reuters
  2. Arshad Ayub: No dearth of talent but process needs to improve for Hyderabad to win Ranji Trophy again
    Team Sportstar
  3. US Open 2023: Wozniacki’s return continues with Kvitova upset
    Reuters
  4. Telangana is aiming to become a premier sports destination — V. Srinivas Goud, State Sports Minister
    Team Sportstar
  5. UEFA Champions League 2023-24 draw: All you need to know, format, live streaming info
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. ‘Not good enough: Tsitsipas makes no excuses in early US Open exit
    Reuters
  2. US Open 2023: Wozniacki’s return continues with Kvitova upset
    Reuters
  3. US Open 2023: mAjla Tomljanovic withdraws due to knee injury
    AP
  4. US Open 2023: Taylor Fritz, Coco Gauff lead home charge
    AP
  5. US Open 2023, Day 4 Order of Play: When does Carlos Alcaraz play today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ‘Not good enough: Tsitsipas makes no excuses in early US Open exit
    Reuters
  2. Arshad Ayub: No dearth of talent but process needs to improve for Hyderabad to win Ranji Trophy again
    Team Sportstar
  3. US Open 2023: Wozniacki’s return continues with Kvitova upset
    Reuters
  4. Telangana is aiming to become a premier sports destination — V. Srinivas Goud, State Sports Minister
    Team Sportstar
  5. UEFA Champions League 2023-24 draw: All you need to know, format, live streaming info
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment