Sumit Nagal goes down to Fatic in Croatia quarterfinals

Qualifier Nerman Fatic of Bosnia and Herzegovina beat second seed Sumit Nagal 5-7, 6-3, 7-5 in the quarterfinals of the €44,280 Challenger tennis tournament in Zadar, Croatia, on Friday.

In the ITF women’s event in Tunisia, Karman Kaur Thandi made the semifinals with a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Amy Zhu of the US.

READ: Sumit Nagal storms into quarterfinals in Croatia



The results



€44,820 Challenger, Zadar, Croatia

Singles (quarterfinals): Nerman Fatic (BIH) bt Sumit Nagal 5-7, 6-3, 7-5.



€44,820 Challenger, Lugano, Switzerland

Doubles (quarterfinals): Szymon Walkow & Jan Zielinski 9Pol) bt Tristan-Samuel Weissborn (Aut) 6-4, 6-2.



$15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia

Singles (quarterfinals): Karman Kaur Thandi bt Amy Zhu (US) 6-4, 6-1.