US Open 2023, Day 13 Results: Gauff becomes women’s champion, Danilina-Heliovaara clinch mixed doubles title

Home favourite Coco Gauff won her maiden Major title at the US Open in New York on Saturday.

Sixth seed Gauff, 19, beat second seed Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 to become the youngest American champion at Flushing Meadows since Serena Williams in 1999.

In mixed doubles, the Kazakh-Finnish pair of Anna Danilina and Harri Heliovaara shocked the local favourites and top seeds Jessica Pegula and Austin Krajicek 6-3, 6-4 to win the title.

Here’s the complete list of results from day 13 of US Open 2023:

Women’s Singles Final

WINNER OPPONENT SCORE [6] COCO GAUFF (USA) [2] ARYNA SABALENKA 2-6, 6-3, 6-2

Mixed Doubles Final