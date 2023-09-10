MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

US Open 2023, Day 13 Results: Gauff becomes women’s champion, Danilina-Heliovaara clinch mixed doubles title

US Open 2023, Day 13 Results: While Coco Gauff won the women’s singles title, the Kazakh-Finnish pair of Anna Danilina and Harri Heliovaara clinched the mixed doubles crown on Saturday.

Published : Sep 10, 2023 05:23 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
USA’s Coco Gauff celebrates after winning the women’s singles title at US Open on Saturday.
USA’s Coco Gauff celebrates after winning the women’s singles title at US Open on Saturday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

USA’s Coco Gauff celebrates after winning the women’s singles title at US Open on Saturday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Home favourite Coco Gauff won her maiden Major title at the US Open in New York on Saturday.

Sixth seed Gauff, 19, beat second seed Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 to become the youngest American champion at Flushing Meadows since Serena Williams in 1999.

In mixed doubles, the Kazakh-Finnish pair of Anna Danilina and Harri Heliovaara shocked the local favourites and top seeds Jessica Pegula and Austin Krajicek 6-3, 6-4 to win the title.

Here’s the complete list of results from day 13 of US Open 2023:

Women’s Singles Final

WINNER OPPONENT SCORE
[6] COCO GAUFF (USA) [2] ARYNA SABALENKA 2-6, 6-3, 6-2

Mixed Doubles Final

WINNER OPPONENT SCORE
ANNA DANILINA (KAZ)/HARRI HELIOVAARA (FIN) [1] JESSICA PEGULA (USA)/AUSTIN KRAJICEK (USA) 6-3, 6-4

Related stories

Related Topics

US Open /

US Open 2023 /

Grand Slam /

Coco Gauff /

Aryna Sabalenka

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Inter Miami vs Sporting KC LIVE Score, MLS updates: Salloi scores for Kansas to put pressure on Miami without Messi; MIA 0-1 SKC update after 15 minutes
    Team Sportstar
  2. US Open 2023, Day 13 Results: Gauff becomes women’s champion, Danilina-Heliovaara clinch mixed doubles title
    Team Sportstar
  3. US Open 2023: Danilina and Heliovaara win mixed doubles title
    Reuters
  4. US Open 2023, Day 14 Order of Play: Djokovic takes on Medvedev in men’s final, eyes 24th Major title
    Team Sportstar
  5. American teenager Gauff wins US Open for maiden Major title
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. US Open 2023, Day 13 Results: Gauff becomes women’s champion, Danilina-Heliovaara clinch mixed doubles title
    Team Sportstar
  2. US Open 2023: Danilina and Heliovaara win mixed doubles title
    Reuters
  3. US Open 2023, Day 14 Order of Play: Djokovic takes on Medvedev in men’s final, eyes 24th Major title
    Team Sportstar
  4. American teenager Gauff wins US Open for maiden Major title
    AP
  5. US Open 2023 Women’s Final HIGHLIGHTS: Gauff beats Sabalenka to win maiden Grand Slam title
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Inter Miami vs Sporting KC LIVE Score, MLS updates: Salloi scores for Kansas to put pressure on Miami without Messi; MIA 0-1 SKC update after 15 minutes
    Team Sportstar
  2. US Open 2023, Day 13 Results: Gauff becomes women’s champion, Danilina-Heliovaara clinch mixed doubles title
    Team Sportstar
  3. US Open 2023: Danilina and Heliovaara win mixed doubles title
    Reuters
  4. US Open 2023, Day 14 Order of Play: Djokovic takes on Medvedev in men’s final, eyes 24th Major title
    Team Sportstar
  5. American teenager Gauff wins US Open for maiden Major title
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment