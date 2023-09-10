Home favourite Coco Gauff won her maiden Major title at the US Open in New York on Saturday.
Sixth seed Gauff, 19, beat second seed Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 to become the youngest American champion at Flushing Meadows since Serena Williams in 1999.
In mixed doubles, the Kazakh-Finnish pair of Anna Danilina and Harri Heliovaara shocked the local favourites and top seeds Jessica Pegula and Austin Krajicek 6-3, 6-4 to win the title.
Here’s the complete list of results from day 13 of US Open 2023:
Women’s Singles Final
|WINNER
|OPPONENT
|SCORE
|[6] COCO GAUFF (USA)
|[2] ARYNA SABALENKA
|2-6, 6-3, 6-2
Mixed Doubles Final
|WINNER
|OPPONENT
|SCORE
|ANNA DANILINA (KAZ)/HARRI HELIOVAARA (FIN)
|[1] JESSICA PEGULA (USA)/AUSTIN KRAJICEK (USA)
|6-3, 6-4
Latest on Sportstar
- Inter Miami vs Sporting KC LIVE Score, MLS updates: Salloi scores for Kansas to put pressure on Miami without Messi; MIA 0-1 SKC update after 15 minutes
- US Open 2023, Day 13 Results: Gauff becomes women’s champion, Danilina-Heliovaara clinch mixed doubles title
- US Open 2023: Danilina and Heliovaara win mixed doubles title
- US Open 2023, Day 14 Order of Play: Djokovic takes on Medvedev in men’s final, eyes 24th Major title
- American teenager Gauff wins US Open for maiden Major title
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE