US Open 2023, Day 14 Order of Play: Djokovic takes on Medvedev in men’s final, eyes 24th Major title

US Open 2023, September 10 schedule: Novak Djokovic will be up against Daniil Medvedev in the men’s singles final at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Sunday.

Published : Sep 10, 2023 05:02 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Novak Djokovic (left) faces Daniil Medvedev (right) in the men’s singles final at US Open on Sunday.
Novak Djokovic (left) faces Daniil Medvedev (right) in the men's singles final at US Open on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Novak Djokovic (left) faces Daniil Medvedev (right) in the men’s singles final at US Open on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AP

Novak Djokovic will take on Daniil Medvedev in a rematch of the 2021 US Open final in New York on Sunday.

Djokovic defeated home favourite Ben Shelton while Medvedev stunned defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals.

The order of play for penultimate day of this year’s edition also features the women’s doubles final.

Where to watch US Open 2023 in India?
In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of the US Open on Sony Sports Ten 2 & Sony Sports Ten 2 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 & Sony Sports Ten 5 HD channels while the live streaming will be available on Sony Liv.

In the women’s doubles final, the Canadian-Kiwi duo of Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe faces the German-Russian pair of Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva

Here’s the full list of fixtures for day 14 of US Open 2023:

Arthur Ashe Stadium

Women’s Doubles Final: [12] Laura Siegemund (GER)/Vera Zvonareva vs [16] Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN)/Erin Routliffe (NZL) - 10:30PM IST

Men’s Singles Final: [2] Novak Djokovic (SRB) vs [3] Daniil Medvedev - Not before 1:30AM IST

