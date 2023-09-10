US Open 2023, Day 14 Order of Play: Djokovic takes on Medvedev in men’s final, eyes 24th Major title

Novak Djokovic will take on Daniil Medvedev in a rematch of the 2021 US Open final in New York on Sunday.
Djokovic defeated home favourite Ben Shelton while Medvedev stunned defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals.
The order of play for penultimate day of this year’s edition also features the women’s doubles final.
In the women’s doubles final, the Canadian-Kiwi duo of Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe faces the German-Russian pair of Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva
Here’s the full list of fixtures for day 14 of US Open 2023:
Arthur Ashe Stadium
Women’s Doubles Final: [12] Laura Siegemund (GER)/Vera Zvonareva vs [16] Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN)/Erin Routliffe (NZL) - 10:30PM IST
Men’s Singles Final: [2] Novak Djokovic (SRB) vs [3] Daniil Medvedev - Not before 1:30AM IST
