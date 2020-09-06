Tennis Tennis US Open: Bopanna-Shapovalov enter quarterfinals Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov will take on Dutch-Romanian combination of Jeal-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau in the US Open quarterfinals. PTI New York 06 September, 2020 10:29 IST Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalo advanced to the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open. (File Photo) - TWITTER | @IndTennisDaily PTI New York 06 September, 2020 10:29 IST India veteran Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov stunned sixth seeds Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies in a hard-fought three-setter to advance to the quarterfinals of the US Open men’s doubles event.The unseeded Indo-Canadian pair on Saturday overcame a set deficit to beat the German duo 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in a second round encounter that lasted one hour and 47 minutes.Bopanna and Shapovalov will take on Dutch-Romanian combination of Jeal-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau in the quarterfinals.Bopanna is the lone surviving Indian in the tournament after the exit of Sumit Nagal and Divij Sharan.While Sumit Nagal bowed out in the second round after losing in straight sets to world no. 3 and second seed Dominic Thiem of Austria, Sharan and his Serbian partner Nikola Cacic were knocked out in the opening round of the men’s doubles event by eighth seeds Nikola Mektic and Wesley Koolhof. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos