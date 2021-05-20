Videos

Casual, practical - Australia unveils Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony informs

This is Sportscraft's its eighth collection for Australia’s winter and summer Olympic teams since its debut at the 1996 Atlanta Games.

20 May, 2021
20 May, 2021 19:36 IST

Australia unveiled the uniforms its athletes will wear at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday, a milestone that world champion canoeist Jessica Fox said made her third trip to the Games "a bit more real".

The opening ceremony is scheduled for July 23 but it is certain to be very different to previous Olympics because of COVID-19 health protocols, and with athletes arriving in Japan closer to their events than usual.

