Videos Thiago Alcantra looks back on Bayern Munich's season so far Thiago Alcantra said in December, the break gave Bayern Munich a chance to introspect, refresh themselves and start the season from zero. Team Sportstar 10 April, 2020 12:44 IST Team Sportstar 10 April, 2020 12:44 IST Thiago Alcantra looks back on Bayern Munich's season so far Coronavirus: Ashley Giles open to behind closed doors game WATCH: Federer urges fans to stay home during coronavirus FIFA won't allow risk to players in football's return date - Infantino More Videos Liverpool boss Klopp misjudged committed Mane Rafael Nadal to auction French Open shirt for Red Cross Life more important than football - Mane on coronavirus Ronaldinho released from Paraguayan prison Hansi Flick keen for Klose to join Bayern coaching staff Muller belongs to Bayern like Oktoberfest to Munich: Hainer Santi Cazorla - long road to recovery Liverpool response will be powerful when Premier League returns, says pyschologist Tom Bates