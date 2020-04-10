Videos

Thiago Alcantra looks back on Bayern Munich's season so far

Thiago Alcantra said in December, the break gave Bayern Munich a chance to introspect, refresh themselves and start the season from zero.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
10 April, 2020 12:44 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
10 April, 2020 12:44 IST
Thiago Alcantra looks back on Bayern Munich's season so far
Coronavirus: Ashley Giles open to behind closed doors game
WATCH: Federer urges fans to stay home during coronavirus
FIFA won't allow risk to players in football's return date - Infantino
 More Videos
Jurgen Klopp.
Liverpool boss Klopp misjudged committed Mane
Rafael Nadal.
Rafael Nadal to auction French Open shirt for Red Cross
Life more important than football - Mane on coronavirus
Ronaldinho released from Paraguayan prison
Hansi Flick keen for Klose to join Bayern coaching staff
Thomas Muller
Muller belongs to Bayern like Oktoberfest to Munich: Hainer
Santi Cazorla
Santi Cazorla - long road to recovery
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp.
Liverpool response will be powerful when Premier League returns, says pyschologist Tom Bates
 Related