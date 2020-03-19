Videos Tokyo Olympics: Plane leaves Japan to collect Olympic flame The aircraft that will be used to transport the Olympic flame from Greece to Japan left on Wednesday. Team Sportstar 19 March, 2020 12:37 IST Tokyo Olympics: Plane leaves Japan to collect Olympic flame Team Sportstar 19 March, 2020 12:37 IST Tokyo Olympics: Plane leaves Japan to collect Olympic flame Tokyo Olympics: Prepations for 2020 Games on, says IOC president Number game: Atletico's indifferent season Data check: How has Madrid performed under Zidane this season? More Videos The decline of La Liga in numbers Data check: Lazio's Serie A season so far WATCH: Ranji Trophy final wrap - Saurashtra wins maiden title Watch ISL Final video preview: ATK vs Chennaiyin FC Italian Olympic Committee says sports ban unavoidable Cummins recalls Australia's "weird" ODI against New Zealand behind closed doors Coronavirus: Cancelling Tokyo 2020 not in consideration, says Olympic Minister Coronavirus: PGA Tour calls off Players championship