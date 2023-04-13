WATCH: CSK vs RR match highlights and analysis

Rajasthan Royals recorded its first win in 14 years against Chennai Super Kings at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, despite a massive M.S. Dhoni scare during a three-run triumph on Wednesday.

Leading in his 200th IPL game as CSK captain, Dhoni had a sizeable task with his team requiring 21 runs in the last over. Sandeep Sharma lightened the load with a couple of wides before Dhoni carted him for two sixes. The seamer, however, landed his last three balls in the blockhole as Royals succeeded in defending 175 on a two-paced strip.

Sandeep had jolted CSK early in its chase when he dismissed an in-form Ruturaj Gaikwad in the third over. However, Ajinkya Rahane and Devon Conway staged a recovery, lifting CSK past 50 as visiting captain Sanju Samson was forced to shuffle through six bowlers by the seventh over.

