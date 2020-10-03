Videos

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Head-to-head record, statistics

IPL match today: Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals faces off against Dinesh Karthik's Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL game in Sharjah on Saturday.

03 October, 2020 14:33 IST
