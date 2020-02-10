Videos I want more goals now from Isco: Zidane after Osasuna win Zinedine Zidane wants more goals from Isco after his first strike of the season in La Liga at Osasuna Team Sportstar 10 February, 2020 11:25 IST I want more goals now from Isco: Zidane after Osasuna win Team Sportstar 10 February, 2020 11:25 IST Zinedine Zidane wants to see more goals from Isco after the midfielder netted his first of the LaLiga season in Real Madrid's 4-1 win over Osasuna on Sunday. Isco brought Madrid level, cancelling out Unai Garcia's opener, before Madrid eased to victory as its three-point lead at the top was maintained. The 27-year-old Isco has only scored twice this season, with only one coming in LaLiga, a competition in which he has started nine times this campaign.READ: Osasuna 1-4 Real Madrid: Isco, Ramos inspire comeback for Zidane's men Zidane praised Isco's performance at Osasuna, but said he wanted the midfielder on the scoresheet more often. "I don't think anything has changed. Isco's an important player in this squad," the Madrid head coach told a news conference. "He's a player that always gives everything when he plays. He's a good footballer. I like the way he plays. He's technical and skilful. He's very important for us. "He had a brilliant game like everyone else, but above all I am happy about his goal, because he needs to score more goals." Madrid is next in action at home to Celta Vigo on Sunday. I want more goals now from Isco: Zidane after Osasuna win WATCH: Roger Federer beats Rafael Nadal in charity match WATCH: Bill Gates lobs Rafael Nadal Sarri left angry at Juve's carelessness after shock defeat to Verona More Videos Pep Guardiola insists he's not the only reason players join Man City Pep Guardiola: Man City will buy big in the close season Mourinho compares VAR to playstation I went viral for the wrong reasons: Mourinho Man United move a dream come true: Ighalo Kimmich ready for Bayern showdown with RB Leipzig DFB-Pokal: Bayern got a 'wake-up call' against Hoffenheim, says Flick Barcelona coach refuses to get “into Messi’s life” after Abidal row