2003 World Cup reporter diary: Vijay Lokapally revisits covering the India vs Australia final in Johannesburg

India suffered a heartbreaking loss in the 2003 ODI World Cup final against Australia. Vijay Lokapally, who covered the tournament for Sportstar, looks back at his memories from the edition. 

Published : Nov 19, 2023 11:48 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar

From sharing Indian food with Bollywood actor Nana Patekar and watching Henry Olonga’s historic defiance of the political regime in Zimbabwe to bearing witness to India’s heartbreaking loss to Australia in the final, veteran Sportstar reporter Vijay Lokapally revisits his experience of covering the 2003 Men’s ODI World Cup.

The scoring book Vijay Lokapally maintained
The scoring book Vijay Lokapally maintained
The scoring book Vijay Lokapally maintained

Follow Sportstar’s complete coverage of the India vs Australia 2023 Men’s ODI Final here:

Live coverage and highlights

Match preview

Team Sportstar relives the 2003 final - watchalong

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

India /

Australia

