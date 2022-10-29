In this urban milieu infused with the slow-life, India will take on South Africa in a Super 12 Group 2 match on Sunday night. With two back-to-back victories, the Men in Blue have begun well. Meanwhile, South Africa’s contest against Zimbabwe was washed out, and against Bangladesh, Rillee Rossouw’s ton set the platform for a win. Having hosted South Africa for three T20Is and three ODIs recently, India has a fair knowledge of the rival unit even if the conditions are different and the context is a global tournament with its attendant pressures unlike a bilateral skirmish.