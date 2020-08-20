Videos

Jaime Alguersuari: From Formula One to DJ 'Squire'

Jaime Alguersuari, who was with Toro Rosso between 2009 and 2011, quit F1 to pursue a career in the music industry as he felt more motivated and happy there.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
20 August, 2020 14:53 IST
