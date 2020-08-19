Videos Cricketers must respect bubble to continue global game - Finch Australia's Aaron Finch believes the cricketers are in a position to continue to global game and that should be enough motivation to do the right things. Team Sportstar 19 August, 2020 13:57 IST Team Sportstar 19 August, 2020 13:57 IST Ronald Koeman set for Barcelona return- 5 Things Keeping hold of Sancho a major move for Dortmund - Favre Champions League preview: Lyon v Bayern Munich - H2H Preview Quique Setien sacked by Barcelona after UCL defeat More Videos Ashley Cole encouraged by Andrea Pirlo's appointment at Juventus IPL 2020: Down the spin memory with CSK's Shadab Jakati Dembele happy to start from the bench to help Lyon Guardiola: City out because they were not perfect against Lyon WATCH: MS Dhoni's career stats in international cricket 'Coolest man in world cricket' - Top 10 quotes on MS Dhoni Nagelsmann full of praise for 'incredible winner' Simeone Champions League quarterfinal isn't Messi vs Bayern - Flick