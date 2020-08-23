Videos

Kimmich hoping for fifth year lucky for UEFA Champions League success

Bayern Munich defender Joshua Kimmich said playing in the UEFA Champions League is a unique experience and is eager to lift the title in his fifth year at the club.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
23 August, 2020 12:30 IST
