Blame me for Brewster penalty miss - Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp said it was his decision to replace Georginio Wijnaldum with Rhian Brewster late in the game and the change was made for the penalty shoot-out.

30 August, 2020 14:03 IST
