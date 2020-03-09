Videos Mikel Arteta- Arsenal heading in the right direction Mikel Arteta is happy with Arsenal's progress in the past eight to nine weeks and that the ship is slowly turning in terms of desired results and performances. Team Sportstar 09 March, 2020 18:47 IST Mikel Arteta- Arsenal heading in the right direction Team Sportstar 09 March, 2020 18:47 IST Mikel Arteta- Arsenal heading in the right direction Lampard: Still a long way to go in the race for top four Indian Wells cancelled due to coronavirus concerns Bayern Munich launches anti-racism campaign More Videos Premier League Stats: From Jimenez's stunning form to De Gea's misery Ronaldinho to stay in Paraguay to resolve passport legal case Kylian Mbappe eclipses Messi and Ronaldo in scoring stats Pep Guardiola: De Bruyne an injury doubt for Manchester derby Serie A: 5 Things - Lazio's unbeaten run stretches to 21 games Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev set for June 2020 WATCH: Guardiola claims 30th trophy in 12 years Zidane: 'Vinicius deserved to score and Real deserved to win El Clasico'