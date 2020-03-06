Football Videos Premier League Stats: From Jimenez's stunning form to De Gea's misery Check out who's in and out of form as Raul Jimenez keeps scoring crucial goals for Wolves, while David de Gea's misery continues for Manchester United. Team Sportstar 06 March, 2020 16:03 IST Premier League Stats: From Jimenez's stunning form to De Gea's misery Team Sportstar 06 March, 2020 16:03 IST Ronaldinho to stay in Paraguay to resolve passport legal case Kylian Mbappe eclipses Messi and Ronaldo in scoring stats Pep Guardiola: De Bruyne an injury doubt for Manchester derby Serie A: 5 Things - Lazio's unbeaten run stretches to 21 games More Videos WATCH: Guardiola claims 30th trophy in 12 years Zidane: 'Vinicius deserved to score and Real deserved to win El Clasico' Klopp focused on winning games again after Liverpool unbeaten run ends LaLiga considering El Clasico behind closed doors When Bayern Munich met Bon Jovi Lampard: Kepa relationship 'fine' but I can't keep everyone happy Guardiola on Coronavirus: We hug, but not as good as Jurgen! Guardiola talks tactics: Genius or disaster?