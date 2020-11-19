Videos

Anthony Edwards chosen as #1 pick in the NBA Draft

The Minnesota Timberwolves selected Anthony Edwards, who starred in college basketball with Georgia, with the top pick in the NBA draft.

19 November, 2020 18:27 IST
