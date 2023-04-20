WATCH: Golden State Warriors struggle against Sacramento Kings in NBA Playoffs - Explained

| Video Credit: Abhishek Saini/ Divyakriti Singh

The defending champion Golden State Warriors lost 106-114 to Sacramento Kings on Monday and fell two-games-to-nil behind in its first round series in the NBA Playoffs.

The two losses give clear indications that the Warrriors have not resolved their road-form woes that plagued the side during the regular season. The Warriors’ form away from home is now 11-32, including the two post-season losses.

The poor form on the road meant that the Warriors narrowly avoided the Play-In tournament but started their Playoffs away from the Chase Centre for just the fourth time in 25 series’ under coach Steve Kerr.

Coach Kerr, it seemed in Game 1, had finally found the cure when his side led by six points at half-time. The offence too looked locked-and-loaded and the side maintained a lead before the Kings sweeped in with consecutive three-point shots.

Another loss in Game 2 has left the 2022 champions needing a significant turnaround to make it to the Conference semifinals.

Sportstar takes a look at why the Warriors find themselves trailing as the series moves to San Francisco.