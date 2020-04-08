Videos Premier League Quiz - How much do you know about EPL playmakers? How well do you know your English Premier League playmakers? Test your knowledge in this EPL quiz involving some of the league's greatest players. Team Sportstar 08 April, 2020 12:14 IST Team Sportstar 08 April, 2020 12:14 IST Sports psychologist Tom Bates offers tips for isolation Roger Federer takes to Twitter for virtual coaching session Premier League Quiz - How much do you know about EPL playmakers? Paes, Bhutia and other sports stars join hands to spread awareness on fight against coronavirus More Videos Mario Goetze's best Bundesliga goals Eintracht Frankfurt's Adi Hutter: We hope we can start playing football in May Born This Day - Franck Ribery turns 37 Coronavirus: Bayern Munich returns to training amid pandemic Coronavirus doesn't disrupt Tajikistan Super Cup Miami Open Rewind - 2019’s Big Winners Odsonne Edouard - Ready for the Premier League? Coronavirus: Belarus holds ice hockey game amid pandemic