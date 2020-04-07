Football Videos Eintracht Frankfurt's Adi Hutter: We hope we can start playing football in May "It would be very important and valuable for society if we can watch some football at home on TV again," says the club's head coach. Team Sportstar 07 April, 2020 15:00 IST Team Sportstar 07 April, 2020 15:00 IST Eintracht Frankfurt's Adi Hutter: We hope we can start playing football in May Born This Day - Franck Ribery turns 37 Coronavirus: Bayern Munich returns to training amid pandemic Coronavirus doesn't disrupt Tajikistan Super Cup More Videos Odsonne Edouard - Ready for the Premier League? Nicaraguan footballers play on amid coronavirus fears UK Health Minister calls on Premier League players to take wage cut Watch: Juve's Paulo Dybala details COVID-19 experience in quarantine Kimmich, Gnabry open up on Bayern cyber training Life in China ‘slowly going back to normal’ - Cannavaro Fans turn to Belarus to fill void as virus puts sport on hold Born this day - N'Golo Kante turns 29