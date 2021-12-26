Videos Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 2 Highlights- Tamil Thalaivas gift Telugu Titans 40-40 draw Telugu Titans made an incredible comeback to draw Tamil Thalaivas 40-40 in the second match of day 1 of the Pro Kabaddi League season 8. Team Sportstar 26 December, 2021 15:15 IST Team Sportstar 26 December, 2021 15:15 IST Manjeet was the star raider for the Thalaivas with a SUPER 10 (12 raid points) while Siddharth Desai, despite spending a lot of time away from the mat, clinched a crucial SUPER 10 (11 points) for the Titans.VIDEO COURTESY: Pro Kabaddi League/ Star SportsMore from day 1: PKL 2021: Big stars disappoint on day 1; Warriors, U Mumba register wins Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 1 Highlights- U Mumba thrashes Bengaluru Bulls by 16 points SC East Bengal's defence impresses in Hyderabad FC draw Kerala Blasters outplay Chennaiyin FC in southern derby - ISL match review Ferrando off to winning start at ATK Mohun Bagan at NorthEast United's expense Read more stories on Videos. More Videos Dean Elgar: India ticking all boxes, difficult to focus on one player Ashes Adelaide Test review: Labuschagne shines, more pain for Joe Root Fun, games, bonding - Inside India Women's football team's Women's Asian Cup preparations Tim Southee on IPL auctions, wanting to emulate James Anderson and Black Caps' success Klopp, Conte react to controversial calls in Liverpool Tottenham Premier League clash Kerala Blasters stuns Mumbai City, give MCFC a taste of their medicine Chennaiyin beats Odisha; Tempers flare in Goa-Hyderabad stalemate - ISL match recap Verstappen urges Hamilton to draw motivation from past achievements to win 8th title