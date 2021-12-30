Videos Pro Kabaddi 2021: Match 19 Highlights - Naveen Kumar's record performance helps Dabang Delhi humiliate Bengal Warriors PKL 2021: Dabang Delhi is the only side that is unbeaten in PKL 8 and will continue to top the standings with 18 points from four games Team Sportstar 30 December, 2021 19:09 IST Team Sportstar 30 December, 2021 19:09 IST Naveen Kumar was the star of the evening as he scored a staggering 24 points, the most he has ever scored in a single game, to steer Dabang Delhi to a commanding 52-35 win over defending champion Bengal Warriors in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 8) on Wednesday.Dabang Delhi is the only side that is unbeaten in PKL 8 and will continue to top the standings with 18 points from four games, while Bengal Warriors will drop a place to the fourth spot.Match report day 8: Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Naveen helps Dabang Delhi rout Bengal Warriors, Gujarat Giants draws with Pardeep's UP Yoddha Pro Kabaddi 2021: Match 19 Highlights - Naveen Kumar's record performance helps Dabang Delhi humiliate Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 18 Highlights - Haryana Steelers edge Telugu Titans with all-round show, injury concern for Siddharth Desai Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 17 Highlights - Patna Pirates' raiders hand Puneri Paltan heavy defeat Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 16 Highlights - Arjun Deshwal guides Jaipur Pink Panthers to win over UP Yoddha, Pardeep Narwal struggles Read more stories on Videos. More Videos Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 15 Highlights - V Ajith Kumar guides U Mumba to draw against former team Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 14 Highlights - Pawan Sehrawat, Dong Geon Lee help Bengaluru Bulls beat Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 13 Highlights - Dabang Delhi holds Gujarat Giants to 24-24 draw Deshorn Brown scores hat-trick in Mumbai-NorthEast high-scoring draw Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 12 Highlights - Arjun Deshwal's 18-point haul helps Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 11 Highlights - Aslam Inamdar helps Puneri Paltan beat Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi League 8: Match 10 Highlights - Pardeep Narwal helps UP Yoddha to win against old team Patna Pirates Stewart, Sahal score in Jamshedpur FC 1-1 Odisha FC stalemate