Pro Kabaddi 2021: Match 19 Highlights - Naveen Kumar's record performance helps Dabang Delhi humiliate Bengal Warriors

Naveen Kumar was the star of the evening as he scored a staggering 24 points, the most he has ever scored in a single game, to steer Dabang Delhi to a commanding 52-35 win over defending champion Bengal Warriors in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 8) on Wednesday.

Dabang Delhi is the only side that is unbeaten in PKL 8 and will continue to top the standings with 18 points from four games, while Bengal Warriors will drop a place to the fourth spot.



