Pro Kabaddi 2021: Match 21 Highlights - Fazel shines as U Mumba thumps Jaipur Pink Panthers

U Mumba cruised to a 37-28 win over Jaipur Pink Panthers in a Pro Kabaddi League match in Bengaluru on Thursday.



While raiders Abhishek Singh and V Ajith Kumar starrred with Super 10s to their names, the bigger takeaway for fans and opponents alike was U Mumba skipper Fazel Atrachali returning to the aggressive defending tactics that one has now come to expect from the Iranian.



