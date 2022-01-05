Videos Pro Kabaddi 2021: Match 21 Highlights - Fazel shines as U Mumba thumps Jaipur Pink Panthers PKL 2021: U Mumba cruised to a 37-28 win over Jaipur Pink Panthers in a Pro Kabaddi League match in Bengaluru. Raiders Abhishek Singh and V Ajith Kumar starrred with Super 10s. Team Sportstar 05 January, 2022 02:10 IST Team Sportstar 05 January, 2022 02:10 IST U Mumba cruised to a 37-28 win over Jaipur Pink Panthers in a Pro Kabaddi League match in Bengaluru on Thursday. While raiders Abhishek Singh and V Ajith Kumar starrred with Super 10s to their names, the bigger takeaway for fans and opponents alike was U Mumba skipper Fazel Atrachali returning to the aggressive defending tactics that one has now come to expect from the Iranian.Match report day 9: U Mumba's Fazel Atrachali: If I don't go for the tackle, then I am not Fazel Pro Kabaddi 2021: Match 21 Highlights - Fazel shines as U Mumba thumps Jaipur Pink Panthers Luna stars for KBFC in 2-2 draw vs Goa, Chennaiyin pips Jamshedpur In memoriam: From Milkha Singh to Eileen Ash, remembering those we lost in sports in 2021 R Ashwin: To be over-awed or over cautious about anything is not worth it Read more stories on Videos. More Videos Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Match 22 highlights: Pawan Sehrawat guides Bengaluru Bulls to 42-28 win over Haryana Steelers Child's play for Cummins & Co., Morgan-esque makeover needed for England red ball cricket? The Week That Was (Dec 26- Jan 2): England's Ashes humiliation, India wins at Centurion, Messi tests COVID-19 positive Rahul Dravid: Media can celebrate, ask questions to Virat ahead of his 100th Test Bengaluru FC pips Chennaiyin FC in year-ender Southern Derby - ISL match review Ferrando's ATK Mohun Bagan beats FC Goa Ogbeche misses hat-trick but Hyderabad FC thrashes Odisha 6-1 Pro Kabaddi 2021: Match 20 Highlights - UP Yoddha holds Gujarat Giants to 32-32 draw, Pardeep Narwal scores Super 10