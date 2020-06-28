Videos

Real Madrid Score Three Worldies...on The Training Ground

Defenders Casemiro and Sergio Ramos show off their shooting skills by scoring worldies during La Liga giant Real Madrid's training session.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
28 June, 2020 14:47 IST
