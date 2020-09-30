Videos You need to know I love to win - new City signing Ruben Dias Manchester City has completed the signing of Portugal defender Ruben Dias on a six-year deal from Benfica as it moved to strengthen its defence. Team Sportstar 30 September, 2020 13:25 IST Team Sportstar 30 September, 2020 13:25 IST Lampard pleased with Mendy debut despite defeat You need to know I love to win - new City signing Ruben Dias LA Lakers: This season's top three plays Ricky Ponting: No excuses, we were just outplayed More Videos French Open: Day Three highlights IPL 2020 Special: Down the Royal lane with Kamran Akmal Watch - IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians - Match Review Five Things: Liverpool so superior when it comes to shots Jota will never forget dream Liverpool debut - Klopp IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Head-to-head record, statistics, preview IPL 2020: RCB vs MI - Kohli & Co. win Super Over thriller - Match recap Watch: IPL 2020 - Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab - Match review