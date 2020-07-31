Videos Russia will be expelled if outstanding doping fine isn't paid - World Athletics "RusAF did not pay the USD 5 million fine for its anti-doping breach or the USD 1.3 million in costs," says Rune Andersen. Team Sportstar 31 July, 2020 14:37 IST Team Sportstar 31 July, 2020 14:37 IST Tuchel hopes PSG can find a way to win without Mbappe TRAINING: La Liga teams prepare for Champions League restart David Willey: I'm still disappointed over World Cup exclusion Koepka reaping the benefits of a putting technique change More Videos WATCH: Sarri fumes over scheduling, threatens to play U-23s against Roma ENG vs WI: Series review - Will Holder's revenue plea fall on deaf ears again? Antonio Conte turns focus to 'beautiful game' against Atalanta Portugal to benefit economically from hosting Champions League final Broad hoping to reach heights of 'great friend' Anderson after 500th Test wicket NBA: James Harden thrills with 35 points for Houston Rockets I'm getting drunk with Jack Grealish - Dean Smith NBA: James Harden looking for minutes as restart approaches