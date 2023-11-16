IND vs NZ, World Cup 2023: His hunger and intensity inspires me, Gill on Kohli

Shubman Gill has won the Under-19 World Cup for India. Moments after he has been assured of a maiden appearance in the Men’s World Cup final, besides being thrilled about a spree of individual records, Gill was delighted with yet another clinical team effort in Wednesday’s semifinal against New Zealand.

“Feels great. The way we have been batting, bowling and fielding, as a unit it feels great to be a part of the dressing room,” Gill said after India’s 70-run win at the Wankhede Stadium.

Besides breaking the New Zealand voodoo, India was also thrilled with Mohammed Shami registering the best ODI figures by an Indian bowler and Virat Kohli scoring a record 50th ODI hundred. Gill eloquently summed up Kohli’s legacy for the younger generation.

ALSO READ | I am trying to find words to describe it, Williamson on Kohli after semifinal clash

“Every time he comes out to the park, he does something special. He has been doing it for the last 10-15 years, that’s what is really inspiring,” Gill said.

“For me, it’s not so much about the skill he has. It’s more about the hunger he has and the intensity with which he goes out there. That’s more inspiring. And to be able to consistently do that for as long as he has been doing really inspires me.”

After being set for a big score during a fluent partnership with Kohli, Gill had to be retired hurt after being troubled by cramps before returning to the crease in the final over.

“It started with cramps and then I pulled my hamstring. It was quite humid and these are just the after-effects of dengue,” he said, assuring that he will be raring to go in Sunday’s final at Ahmedabad.