Watch: Simone Biles on her triumphant return to gymnastics

“It just makes my heart warm because it’s nice to come out here and have all that support, especially in a time like this where I was really nervous to compete again,” Simone Biles said after her return to competition this weekend.

Published : Aug 08, 2023 14:17 IST , HOFFMAN ESTATES, Illinois

AFP

Simone Biles made a triumphant return to gymnastics on Saturday in suburban Chicago, eclipsing the field by an enormous margin in her first competitive event since the Tokyo Olympics two years ago.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist dazzled fans with her sky-high tumbling and a double-flipping vault so difficult that it has never been performed by another female gymnast.

The sold-out crowd, including many young, hopeful gymnasts, erupted in deafening cheers every time Biles took the podium, and those did not go unnoticed by the 26-year-old.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

