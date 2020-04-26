Videos WATCH: Boxer Vijender Singh aiming for world title Ever since entering the professional circuit in 2015, Vijender Singh has remained unbeaten and wants to go to the big league and aim for the world title. Shayan Acharya Mumbai 26 April, 2020 10:43 IST Shayan Acharya Mumbai 26 April, 2020 10:43 IST Rafa Nadal and Andy Murray to face off in virtual Madrid Open WATCH: Boxer Vijender Singh aiming for world title Finishing Champions League is essential, says finance expert La Liga legends on the TV show they would love to appear in More Videos Suarez's mental toughness has been incredible - Charlie Adam Quiz - How much do you know about Shane Warne? Watch: Nadal demolishes Verdasco to clinch sixth Monte-Carlo Masters Premier League managers' tribute to departing Arsene Wenger WATCH: Aditi, Ashalata turn lockdown training buddies Murray and Djokovic reflect on biggest career regrets Women's football will be the most affected by COVID-19: FIFPRO Premier League: The goalscorers quiz