WATCH: Boxer Vijender Singh aiming for world title

Ever since entering the professional circuit in 2015, Vijender Singh has remained unbeaten and wants to go to the big league and aim for the world title.

Mumbai 26 April, 2020 10:43 IST
Rafa Nadal and Andy Murray to face off in virtual Madrid Open
Vijender Singh has contributed Rs 25,000 towards Dingko Singh's treatment.
The UEFA Champions League logo
Finishing Champions League is essential, says finance expert
A La Liga star says he will be more than happy to join the 'Stranger Things' cast, even if it meant he would have to play a monster!
La Liga legends on the TV show they would love to appear in
Suarez's mental toughness has been incredible - Charlie Adam
Quiz - How much do you know about Shane Warne?
Watch: Nadal demolishes Verdasco to clinch sixth Monte-Carlo Masters
Premier League managers' tribute to departing Arsene Wenger
Dipali Pandey (left), Aditi Chauhan (centre) and Ashalata Devi.
WATCH: Aditi, Ashalata turn lockdown training buddies
Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic.
Murray and Djokovic reflect on biggest career regrets
Women's football will be the most affected by COVID-19: FIFPRO
Robin van Persie
Premier League: The goalscorers quiz
