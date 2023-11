VIDEO: Tushar Shelke wins National Archery men’s title, hopes for Olympic glory

Tushar Shelke and Sangeeta claimed the recurve men and women titles in the National archery championships at Ayodhya on Wednesday.

Prathamesh Jawkar and World champion Aditi Swami took the men and women top honours in the compound division. Maharashtra archers secured men and women team crowns in both recurve and compound competitions.

The results:

Finals:

Recurve: Men: Individual: Tushar Shelke (AIP) bt Mrinal Chauhan 6-0; Women: Sangeeta (Har) bt Ridhi Phor (Har) 6-5 (shoot-off 10-9); Team: Men: Maharashtra (Yashdeep Bhoge, Shukmani Babrekar, Parth Salunkhe) bt Rajasthan (Rampal Choudhary, Banti Kumawat, Badrilal Meena) 6-0; Women: Maharashtra (Sharvari Shende, Srushti Johdand, Manjiti Alone) bt Haryana (Sangeeta, Ridhi Phor, Tanisha Verma) 5-4 (shoot-off 27-20); Mixed: Punjab (Aditya Choudhary and Simranjeet Kaur) bt Maharashtra (Yashdeep Bhoge and Shavari Shende) 6-2.

Compound: Men: Prathamesh Jawkar (Mah) bt Rajat Chauhan (AIP) 148-146; Women: Individual: Aditi Swami (Mah) bt Sakshi Chaudhary (UP) 148-147; Team: Men: Maharashtra (Prathamesh Fuge, Ojas Deotale, Prathamesh Jawkar) bt Delhi (Priyansh, Abhishek Verma, Ritik Chahal) 237-236; Women: Maharashtra (Aditi Swami, Purvasha Shende, Madhura Dhamangaonkar) bt Telangana (Taniparthi Chikitha, M.Sreshta Reddy, B. Manasa Nayana) 236-227; Mixed: Delhi (Priyansh and Pragati) bt Punjab (Sangampreet Singh Bisla, Avneet Kaur) 158-150.