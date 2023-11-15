Latest on Sportstar
- IND vs NZ Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023 Semifinal: Toss at 1:30pm, pitch report; Rohit’s men look to extend winning run
- India vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023 semifinal: IND vs NZ predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
- Watch: World Cup 2023 best of the league stage - Top innings, favourite moment, winner predictions
- Rohit Sharma’s high-risk batting earns India high rewards in 2023 ODI World Cup
- IND vs NZ Live Toss, World Cup 2023 Semifinal: Will coin flip favour Rohit Sharma or Kane Williamson at Wankhede?
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE