WATCH- Wrestlers vs Brij Bhushan: Supreme Court order explained

CJI-led Supreme Court panel heard a plea from Indian wrestlers seeking an FIR against federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh after accusing him of sexual harassment, corruption and mismanagement.

Uthra Ganesan Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
28 April, 2023 22:56 IST
KEY UPDATES FROM THE SUPREME COURT HEARING:

1. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has ordered the Delhi Police to file an FIR on the basis of the complaints lodged by the wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar.

2. The Supreme Court has directed the police to ensure the safety of the minor complainant in the case.

3. The Court will convene on May 4 to take stock of the updates in the investigation.

4. The wrestlers have said they will get the FIR done on Friday evening but will stay put at Jantar Mantar as the FIR was not the end goal, justice is.

5. Wrestlers have called for the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and his removal from all positions of power.

