MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Age-group wrestling nationals rescheduled for February 28 to March 5 in Patiala

The ad-hoc committee, which is in charge of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), postponed the age-group nationals after some state associations expressed their inability to participate in the tournament at such a short notice.

Published : Feb 08, 2024 17:14 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Age-group wrestling nationals rescheduled for February 28 to March 5 in Patiala
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Age-group wrestling nationals rescheduled for February 28 to March 5 in Patiala | Photo Credit: K Ragesh/The Hindu
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Age-group wrestling nationals rescheduled for February 28 to March 5 in Patiala | Photo Credit: K Ragesh/The Hindu

The Under-15 and Under-20 National Championships, scheduled to be held in Gwalior next week, will now take place in Patiala from February 28, the wrestling ad-hoc committee announced on Thursday.

The ad-hoc committee, which is in charge of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), postponed the age-group nationals after some state associations expressed their inability to participate in the tournament at such a short notice.

The 2023 U20 and U15 freestyle, Greco Roman style and women’s National Wrestling Championship was scheduled to be held at the Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education, Gwalior, from February 11 to 17.

“The U20 & U15 Free Style, Greco Roman Style and Women Wrestling National Championship has now been rescheduled to be held at the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports, Patiala, Punjab, from February 28 to March 5,” Bhupender Singh Bajwa, chairman of the ad-hoc committee said.

“This was necessitated based on the request of the State Association in order to give more time to them to prepare for the championships so that the selection and other processes are completed with due attention and care.

“The request for rescheduling was accepted by the Ad-hoc Committee in order to ensure that all the promising players and future medal prospects get the opportunity to participate in the championship event.” He further stated that around 1200 to 1400 athletes from 18 to 20 states will participate in the championships. The ad-hoc committee had conducted the Senior National Wrestling Championship in Jaipur last week.

Related Topics

Wrestling Federation of India /

WFI

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Age-group wrestling nationals rescheduled for February 28 to March 5 in Patiala
    PTI
  2. Nualphan Lamsam becomes first woman to lead Thai football
    AFP
  3. UEFA urged by French minister to protect football from risk of owners investing in multiple clubs
    AP
  4. AUS vs PAK Live Score, U19 World Cup 2024 semifinal: Straker takes six wickets, Pakistan 179 all out vs Australia
    Team Sportstar
  5. Neeraj Chopra honoured by Swiss tourism with plaque at Jungfrau’s Ice Palace
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Wrestling

  1. Age-group wrestling nationals rescheduled for February 28 to March 5 in Patiala
    PTI
  2. National Wrestling Championship: CWG gold medallist Naveen overcomes Yash to clinch 64kg title
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. Akash Dahiya emerges freestyle 61kg champion at the National Wrestling Championships
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. Anshu Malik gets Paris Olympics preparation back on track with national title
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. National Wrestling Championships: Anshu defeats Sarita in 59kg final, Vinesh wins 55kg gold on return after knee surgery
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Age-group wrestling nationals rescheduled for February 28 to March 5 in Patiala
    PTI
  2. Nualphan Lamsam becomes first woman to lead Thai football
    AFP
  3. UEFA urged by French minister to protect football from risk of owners investing in multiple clubs
    AP
  4. AUS vs PAK Live Score, U19 World Cup 2024 semifinal: Straker takes six wickets, Pakistan 179 all out vs Australia
    Team Sportstar
  5. Neeraj Chopra honoured by Swiss tourism with plaque at Jungfrau’s Ice Palace
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment