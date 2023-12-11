MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bajrang, Sakshi request sports minister to debar Sanjay Singh from contesting WFI polls

The much-awaited WFI elections are scheduled to be held on December 21 during its General Body Meeting and the results will be declared on the same day itself.

Published : Dec 11, 2023 17:27 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE- Wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia leave after meeting with the Union sports minister Anurag Thakur at Akbar Road residence of Thakur in New Delhi on Wednesday. June 7, 2023,
FILE- Wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia leave after meeting with the Union sports minister Anurag Thakur at Akbar Road residence of Thakur in New Delhi on Wednesday. June 7, 2023, | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR / The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE- Wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia leave after meeting with the Union sports minister Anurag Thakur at Akbar Road residence of Thakur in New Delhi on Wednesday. June 7, 2023, | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR / The Hindu

Olympic medal-winning grapplers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, on Monday, met Sports Minister Anurag Thakur to once again request him to stop anyone related to former Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from contesting the upcoming polls of the national body.

The much-awaited WFI elections are scheduled to be held on December 21 during its General Body Meeting and the results will be declared on the same day itself.

Bajrang and Sakshi are among the wrestlers, who spearheaded the protest against Brij Bhushan for two months, on allegations of multiple charges of sexual harassment against the BJP MP from Kaiserganj, Uttar Pradesh. As per Tokyo Games bronze medallist Bajrang, they withdrew their protest after the government assured that no one related to Brij Bhushan would contest the polls.

ALSO READ: Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams leave for 5 Nations Tournament in Valencia

Two candidates - Brij Bhushan-loyalist Sanjay Singh and 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Anita Sheoran are in the running for the WFI president’s post.

“Yes, we met with the sports minister today and reminded him of his promise that no one related to Brij Bhushan should contest the WFI elections,” Bajrang told  PTI.

“Sanjay Singh is his close associate and he should withdraw from the election race or otherwise we will decide our future course of action soon. We told that to that minister,” said Bajrang.

Bajrang also stated that they have no issues with Sheoran as she is a former wrestler and is very well aware of the plight of the athletes.

“We want some former wrestler to take charge of WFI, who at least knows what it takes to win medals for the country. Anita ji (Sheoren) is a Commonwealth Games medallist and understands the demands of wrestlers,” he said.

Anita, who is in the running to become the first woman president of the WFI, is also reportedly a witness in the sexual harassment cases levied against Brij Bhushan.

ALSO READ: Wiffen sets men’s 800-freestyle short course world record in Romania

Brij Bhushan is facing multiple charges of sexual harassment and is currently out on bail. He is not eligible to contest in the WFI elections as has completed 12 years as an office-bearer, which is the maximum term allowed as per the National Sports Code.

He also assured that no one from his family would contest the polls.

Accordingly, Brij Bhushan, who is the president of the Uttar Pradesh wrestling body, and his son Karan, who is a vice president in the same state body, will not compete in the elections.

Brij Bhushan’s son-in-law Vishal Singh, president of the Bihar Wrestling Federation, is also not contesting the elections.

Related Topics

Wrestling Federation of India /

Bajrang Punia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bajrang, Sakshi request sports minister to debar Sanjay Singh from contesting WFI polls
    PTI
  2. Maziya vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Highlights, AFC Cup 2023-24: Raif Ahmed’s stunner hands Maziya first ever win over Mariners
    Team Sportstar
  3. Vijay Hazare Trophy: Tamil Nadu eases past Mumbai to qualify for semifinals
    Dhruva Prasad
  4. France confirms Euro 2024 warm-up game with Germany
    Reuters
  5. ICC to start Stop Clock trial from first West Indies vs England T20I
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Wrestling

  1. Bajrang, Sakshi request sports minister to debar Sanjay Singh from contesting WFI polls
    PTI
  2. Wrestling Federation elections to be held on December 21
    PTI
  3. Wrestling Federation of India election date to be announced after December 8
    PTI
  4. Returning officer likely to take decision of WFI poll date on Wednesday: Ad hoc panel’s Bajwa
    PTI
  5. Wrestling squad selection for Paris Olympics: Two-step process to pick wrestlers, Antim to compete against Challenger
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bajrang, Sakshi request sports minister to debar Sanjay Singh from contesting WFI polls
    PTI
  2. Maziya vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Highlights, AFC Cup 2023-24: Raif Ahmed’s stunner hands Maziya first ever win over Mariners
    Team Sportstar
  3. Vijay Hazare Trophy: Tamil Nadu eases past Mumbai to qualify for semifinals
    Dhruva Prasad
  4. France confirms Euro 2024 warm-up game with Germany
    Reuters
  5. ICC to start Stop Clock trial from first West Indies vs England T20I
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment