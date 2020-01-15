More Sports Wrestling Wrestling WFI suspends 8 women grapplers for missing national camp WFI Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar said the wrestlers were suspended because they attended the camp only for trials and left after the competition. PTI New Delhi 15 January, 2020 21:45 IST WFI suspended eight women grapplers for one year for missing the national camp in Lucknow. (Representative image) - S.K. MOHAN PTI New Delhi 15 January, 2020 21:45 IST The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has suspended eight women grapplers for one year for missing the national camp in Lucknow.WFI Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar said the wrestlers were suspended because they attended the camp only for trials and left after the competition.The disciplinary committee of WFI, hence, decided to suspend them.ALSO READ| Rome ranking series: Sunil Kumar reaches gold medal bout Three of the suspended wrestlers hail from Haryana -- Ankush (53kg), Raunak (64kg) and Suman (68kg) and two from Delhi -- Bunty (55kg) and Sushma Shaukeen (57kg).Sheetal Tomar (50kg) from Rajasthan, Reshma Mane (69kg) from Maharashtra and Nikki (76kg) from Railways were the other wrestlers to be suspended. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.