WFI suspends 8 women grapplers for missing national camp

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has suspended eight women grapplers for one year for missing the national camp in Lucknow.

WFI Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar said the wrestlers were suspended because they attended the camp only for trials and left after the competition.

The disciplinary committee of WFI, hence, decided to suspend them.

ALSO READ| Rome ranking series: Sunil Kumar reaches gold medal bout

Three of the suspended wrestlers hail from Haryana -- Ankush (53kg), Raunak (64kg) and Suman (68kg) and two from Delhi -- Bunty (55kg) and Sushma Shaukeen (57kg).

Sheetal Tomar (50kg) from Rajasthan, Reshma Mane (69kg) from Maharashtra and Nikki (76kg) from Railways were the other wrestlers to be suspended.