Tamil Nadu wins Best State for Promotion of Sports at Sportstar Aces Awards 2024

After a thoroughly successful year of hosting sporting tournaments, Tamil Nadu was awarded the Best State for the Promotion of Sports at the 2024 Sportstar ACES Awards at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai on Thursday.

With a sports budget of over Rs 770 crore, the state invested heavily in national as well as international competitions in 2023. Some of the matches of the ICC ODI Men’s World Cup 2023, including India’s opener against Australia, were played at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

International hockey returned to Chennai after 15 years when it hosted the Men’s Asian Champions Trophy in August, where India was crowned the champion, beating Malaysia in the final.

On the national level, the State hosted tournaments such as the Chennai Challenger, Hockey Senior Nationals, Khelo India Youth Games and the Chess Grand Masters.

In 2023, Tamil Nadu also had several sporting projects under its name namely, the Dr. Kalaignar Sports Kit, Namma Ooru Vilaiyattu Thidal, Thanthai Periyar Memorial Lecture, Arignar Anna Marathon and the Anna Cycle Race.

Through Sports Associations, it has recognised 38 disciplines while 60 disciplines were recognised for awarding marks under Sports Quota for college admission.

Under Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, the state bore fruits in terms of medals as well.

Over 350 athletes from Tamil Nadu won national medals in the past year while 28 athletes won international medals, including R. Praggnanandha, who won the silver medal at the Chess World Cup and qualified for the Candidates.

