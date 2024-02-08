MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Tamil Nadu wins Best State for Promotion of Sports at Sportstar Aces Awards 2024

With a sports budget of over 770 crores, Tamil Nadu invested heavily in national as well as international competitions in 2023, including some of the matches of the ICC ODI Men’s World Cup.

Published : Feb 08, 2024 19:41 IST , Mumbai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development of Tamil Nadu, receives the Best State for the Promotion of Sport award from MM Somaya (Jury Member) and Ramesh Narayan, Founder, Canco Advertising, during the Sportstar Aces Awards 2024 held in Mumbai on Thursday.
Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development of Tamil Nadu, receives the Best State for the Promotion of Sport award from MM Somaya (Jury Member) and Ramesh Narayan, Founder, Canco Advertising, during the Sportstar Aces Awards 2024 held in Mumbai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK/THE HINDU
infoIcon

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development of Tamil Nadu, receives the Best State for the Promotion of Sport award from MM Somaya (Jury Member) and Ramesh Narayan, Founder, Canco Advertising, during the Sportstar Aces Awards 2024 held in Mumbai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK/THE HINDU

After a thoroughly successful year of hosting sporting tournaments, Tamil Nadu was awarded the Best State for the Promotion of Sports at the 2024 Sportstar ACES Awards at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai on Thursday.

With a sports budget of over Rs 770 crore, the state invested heavily in national as well as international competitions in 2023. Some of the matches of the ICC ODI Men’s World Cup 2023, including India’s opener against Australia, were played at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

International hockey returned to Chennai after 15 years when it hosted the Men’s Asian Champions Trophy in August, where India was crowned the champion, beating Malaysia in the final.

RELATED: Sportstar Aces Awards a fossil record of Indian sports, says Viswanathan Anand

On the national level, the State hosted tournaments such as the Chennai Challenger, Hockey Senior Nationals, Khelo India Youth Games and the Chess Grand Masters.

In 2023, Tamil Nadu also had several sporting projects under its name namely, the Dr. Kalaignar Sports Kit, Namma Ooru Vilaiyattu Thidal, Thanthai Periyar Memorial Lecture, Arignar Anna Marathon and the Anna Cycle Race.

Through Sports Associations, it has recognised 38 disciplines while 60 disciplines were recognised for awarding marks under Sports Quota for college admission.

Under Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, the state bore fruits in terms of medals as well.

Over 350 athletes from Tamil Nadu won national medals in the past year while 28 athletes won international medals, including R. Praggnanandha, who won the silver medal at the Chess World Cup and qualified for the Candidates.

RELATED: Role of athletes in popularising the sport a key criterion, says Anjali Bhagwat

The event is presented by Amul, powered by IDFC First Bank in association with Indian Oil. The associate partners are LIC India, State Bank of India, Greyon Cosmetic, India Cements, United India Insurance, NTPC, Ramaiah University. The realty partner is Casagrand, with online grocery partner Big Basket, colour partner Nippon Paint and education partner Christ University. The co-sponsors are Pratiyogita Darpan, SSVM, PSG, Signpost, Digital OOH Partner, NDTV, Broadcast Partner, WordsWork, PR Partner and Dailyhunt, Online Streaming Partner.

Related Topics

Sportstar Aces Awards /

ACES 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sportstar ACES 2024 Live Updates: Vaishali wins Sportswoman of the year (Individual); Parul Chaudhary, Men’s relay team triumphs in track and field
    Team Sportstar
  2. AUS vs PAK Live Score, U19 World Cup 2024 semifinal: AUS 136/5 (37), Peake, Campbell steady in 180-run chase vs PAK
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sportstar Aces Awards 2024: Prathamesh Jawkar wins Young Achiever of the Year (Male) Award
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Must-win game for Bengal as it clashes against underperforming Kerala
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  5. NTPC wins Best PSU for Promotion of Sports at Sportstar ACES Awards 2024
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on ACES Awards

  1. Sportstar Aces Awards 2024: Prathamesh Jawkar wins Young Achiever of the Year (Male) Award
    Team Sportstar
  2. Parul Chaudhary wins Sportwoman of the Year (Track and Field) at Sportstar Aces Awards 2024
    Team Sportstar
  3. Tata Steel wins Best Corporate for Promotion of Sports at Sportstar Aces Awards 2024
    Team Sportstar
  4. NTPC wins Best PSU for Promotion of Sports at Sportstar ACES Awards 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. Men’s 4x400m Relay Team wins Sportman of the Year (Track and Field) at Sportstar Aces Awards 2024
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sportstar ACES 2024 Live Updates: Vaishali wins Sportswoman of the year (Individual); Parul Chaudhary, Men’s relay team triumphs in track and field
    Team Sportstar
  2. AUS vs PAK Live Score, U19 World Cup 2024 semifinal: AUS 136/5 (37), Peake, Campbell steady in 180-run chase vs PAK
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sportstar Aces Awards 2024: Prathamesh Jawkar wins Young Achiever of the Year (Male) Award
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Must-win game for Bengal as it clashes against underperforming Kerala
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  5. NTPC wins Best PSU for Promotion of Sports at Sportstar ACES Awards 2024
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment