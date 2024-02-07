MagazineBuy Print

Sportstar ACES 2024 to be held in Mumbai on February 8; two special awards included

This year, there are 24 categories of awards, among them five Popular Choice and 16 Jury Awards. Besides this, there will be two special awards as well: International Icon and Ace of Aces.

Published : Feb 07, 2024 19:34 IST , Mumbai

Team Sportstar
The ACES Awards will also include a Chairperson’s Award for Sports for Social Good, honouring those who have used sports to make the world a better place. 
The ACES Awards will also include a Chairperson's Award for Sports for Social Good, honouring those who have used sports to make the world a better place.
infoIcon

The ACES Awards will also include a Chairperson’s Award for Sports for Social Good, honouring those who have used sports to make the world a better place.  | Photo Credit: Team Sportstar

The 2024 Sportstar Aces Awards will be held at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai on Thursday from 6.00 p.m.. This year, there are 24 categories of awards, among them five Popular Choice and 16 Jury Awards.

The five Popular Choice Awards are Sportsman of the Year, Sportswoman of the Year, National Team of the Year, Club Team of the Year, and Sporting Moment of the Year, which have got over two lakh votes so far.

The Jury Awards are Sportsman of the Year (Individual Sports, Track and Field, Team Sports, Parasports), Sportswoman of the Year (Individual Sports, Track and Field, Team Sports, Parasports), Coach of the Year, Best State for Promotion of Sports, Best Corporate for Promotion of Sports, Best PSU for Promotion of Sports, Best College/University for Promotion of Sports, Lifetime Achievement Award, Young Achiever of the Year (Boy), and Young Achiever of the Year (Girl).

There will be a Chairperson’s Award for Sports for Social Good, honouring those who have used sports to make the world a better place. Besides this, there will be two special awards as well: International Icon and Ace of Aces.

The Sportstar Aces Awards is presented by Amul, powered by IDFC First Bank in association with Indian Oil. The associate partners are LIC India, State Bank of India, Greyon Cosmetic, India Cements, United India Insurance, NTPC, Ramaiah University.

The realty partner is Casagrand, with online grocery partner Big Basket, colour partner Nippon Paint and education partner Christ University. The co-sponsors are Pratiyogita Darpan, SSVM and PSG. Additionally, Signpost is the Digital OOH Partner, NDTV is the Broadcast Partner, Dailyhunt is the Online Streaming Partner and Wordwork is the PR Partner.

