Archery World Cup: Abhishek Verma wins historic gold

Abhishek Verma beat American Kris Schaff via shoot-off in a nerve-wracking final to win the compound men’s individual title in the Archery World Cup Stage-3 in Paris on Saturday.

Verma shot a 10 against Schaff’s nine in the shoot-off after the two archers were tied 148-148 in the gold medal match.

This was Verma’s second World Cup individual gold medal. He won the first one in Wroclaw, Poland, in 2015.

The 32-year-old Indian dominated from the beginning, scoring perfect 30s apiece in the first three of five attempts and establishing a two-point lead. Schaff fought back to level the scores and take the contest to the tie-breaker.

Earlier, Verma defeated Russian Anton Bulaev 146-138 in the semifinals to reach the title clash. Verma, who led 86-85 after the third attempt, scored perfect 30s in his last two attempts to ensure a medal for himself.

The 32-year-old fetched the lone medal for the country in the compound division.