India collects two silver and a bronze in recurve team events

Indian recurve archers picked up three more medals at the Asian archery championships here on Friday.



The Indian men and women's teams lost to top-seeded Korea to take silver medals, while the mixed team got the better of Uzbekistan to gather a bronze on the final day of the championships.



Pravin Jadhav, Kapil and Parth Salunkhe went down to Korea 6-2 (57-52, 55-53, 54-56, 57-55) in the men's team final. The Indians fought back to close the gap to 4-2 in the third set, but the Koreans, comprising Woo Tack Han, Pil-Joong Kim and Seungyun Lee, produced another brilliant set to win the contest.

READ| Asian Archery C'ships: India wins bronze in men's compound team event



India, consisting of Ankita Bhakat, Ridhi and Medhu Vedwan, lost to Korea 6-0 (57-52, 59-49, 60-56) in the lopsided women's team final. The Indian women were inconsistent as each of them shot a 7 and an 8. Even Madhu shot a 6 in the opening set.



The duo of Ankita and Kapil gave India a bronze medal in the mixed team event. They defeated the Uzbek pair of Ziyodakhon Abdusattorova and Amirkhan Sadikov 6-0 (35-32, 37-32, 36-35).



Overall, the Indian contingent collected one gold, four silver and two bronze medals.