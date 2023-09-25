India Equestrian squad for Asian Games 2023: Squad, team news, Indian performance before Hangzhou 2022

The Indian Equestrian team will be playing in its eighth Asian Games, set to be played between September 26 to October 6, 2023, in Hangzhou, China.

The sport has been in the Asiad since 1982 and India has been a part of all editions except the 1994 Games in Hiroshima, Japan. Its best performance to date remains in the 1982 Games, where it finished as the best nation with three gold medals and a silver and a bronze each.

Raghubir Singh and Rupinder Singh Brar clinched individual gold medals in eventing and tent pegging, respectively while Raghubir, Colonel Ghulam Mohammed Khan, Bishal Singh and Milka Singh won the team eventing in New Delhi.

In the last edition of the Games, Fouaad Mirza bagged silver in individual eventing as well as in team eventing, where he teamed up with Rakesh Kumar, Ashish Malik and Jitender Singh.

Overall, India has won six medals in Equestrian at the Asian Games, which includes three gold medals, as many silver medals and six bronze medals.

The Asian Games 2022 was originally scheduled for September 2022 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic around the host city of Hangzhou and China’s zero-tolerance policy at the time.

The Tonglu Equestrian Center will host the equestrian part of the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.