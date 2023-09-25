MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India Equestrian squad for Asian Games 2023: Squad, team news, Indian performance before Hangzhou 2022

India has won six medals in Equestrian at the Asian Games, which includes three gold medals, as many silver medals and six bronze medals.

Published : Sep 25, 2023 18:15 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
In the last edition of the Games, Fouaad Mirza bagged silver in individual eventing as well as in team eventing, where he teamed up with Rakesh Kumar, Ashish Malik and Jitender Singh.
In the last edition of the Games, Fouaad Mirza bagged silver in individual eventing as well as in team eventing, where he teamed up with Rakesh Kumar, Ashish Malik and Jitender Singh. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

In the last edition of the Games, Fouaad Mirza bagged silver in individual eventing as well as in team eventing, where he teamed up with Rakesh Kumar, Ashish Malik and Jitender Singh. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Indian Equestrian team will be playing in its eighth Asian Games, set to be played between September 26 to October 6, 2023, in Hangzhou, China.

The sport has been in the Asiad since 1982 and India has been a part of all editions except the 1994 Games in Hiroshima, Japan. Its best performance to date remains in the 1982 Games, where it finished as the best nation with three gold medals and a silver and a bronze each.

Raghubir Singh and Rupinder Singh Brar clinched individual gold medals in eventing and tent pegging, respectively while Raghubir, Colonel Ghulam Mohammed Khan, Bishal Singh and Milka Singh won the team eventing in New Delhi.

ALSO READ: Jyothi Yarraji betters own National Record in women’s 100m hurdles, wins bronze at World University Games

In the last edition of the Games, Fouaad Mirza bagged silver in individual eventing as well as in team eventing, where he teamed up with Rakesh Kumar, Ashish Malik and Jitender Singh.

Overall, India has won six medals in Equestrian at the Asian Games, which includes three gold medals, as many silver medals and six bronze medals.

The Asian Games 2022 was originally scheduled for September 2022 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic around the host city of Hangzhou and China’s zero-tolerance policy at the time.

The Tonglu Equestrian Center will host the equestrian part of the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Equestrian Squad
Dressage - Hriday Chheda
Team Dressage: Anush Agarwalla, Hriday Chheda, Divyakriti Singh, Sudipti Hajela
Individual eventing - Ashish Limaye, Raju Singh Bhadoriya, Apoorva Dabade, Vikas Kumar, Deepanshu Sheoran
Individual Jumping - Pranay Khare, Yashaan Khambatta, Zahaan Setalvad, Amar Sarin
Team jumping: Pranay Khare, Yashaan Khambatta, Kaevaan Setalvad and Zahan Setalvad

Related stories

Related Topics

Equestrian /

Asian Games 2022 /

Fouaad Mirza /

Asian Games 2023 /

Asian Games

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India Equestrian squad for Asian Games 2023: Squad, team news, Indian performance before Hangzhou 2022
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023: India cycling schedule, dates, time, venues 
    Team Sportstar
  3. ECB to establish independent regulator, increase investment in women’s game
    Reuters
  4. BCCI AGM 2023: IPL chairman Arun Dhumal re-elected unopposed, Pragyan Ojha steps down from governing council
    Shayan Acharya
  5. ‘Existential crisis’ for Ajax on and off the field after disappointing Klassieker
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. India Equestrian squad for Asian Games 2023: Squad, team news, Indian performance before Hangzhou 2022
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023: India cycling schedule, dates, time, venues 
    Team Sportstar
  3. Jemimah Rodrigues says to win the Asian Games gold medal is special
    PTI
  4. 3x3 Basketball at Asian Games 2023: Full schedule; India’s men’s, women’s squads at Hangzhou 2022
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023: Bopanna and Bhambri, gold medal favourites, upset in men’s doubles second round
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India Equestrian squad for Asian Games 2023: Squad, team news, Indian performance before Hangzhou 2022
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023: India cycling schedule, dates, time, venues 
    Team Sportstar
  3. ECB to establish independent regulator, increase investment in women’s game
    Reuters
  4. BCCI AGM 2023: IPL chairman Arun Dhumal re-elected unopposed, Pragyan Ojha steps down from governing council
    Shayan Acharya
  5. ‘Existential crisis’ for Ajax on and off the field after disappointing Klassieker
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment