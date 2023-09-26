India Gymnastics squad for Asian Games 2023: Squad, team news, India’s performance before Hangzhou

Pranati Nayak will be the sole Indian gymnast at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

The 28-year-old gymnast, who has represented the nation in multiple international events, will be looking to win India’s second medal in the sport.

A lot of attention was granted to the selection process with the biggest news being the omission of Olympian Dipa Karmakar.

ALSO READ | Asian Games 2023: India in Gymnastics full schedule: Dates, squad, men’s and women’s teams

The 2014 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist topped the trials but was left out as she didn’t fulfill the criteria of a top-eight finish in the last 12 months.

India has only won a solitary medal in the Asian Games in gymnastics, with Ashish Kumar’s bronze in floor exercises in the 2010 Asian Games being it.

At Hangzhou, gymnastics events will be held in Huanglong Sports Centre Gymnasium from September 24 to September 29. Gymnasts across the continent will compete for 14 gold medals.