MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India Gymnastics squad for Asian Games 2023: Squad, team news, India’s performance before Hangzhou

Pranati Nayak, who has represented the nation in multiple international events, will be looking to win India’s second medal in the sport.

Published : Sep 26, 2023 14:07 IST - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Pranati Nayak in action for India.
FILE PHOTO: Pranati Nayak in action for India. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Pranati Nayak in action for India. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Pranati Nayak will be the sole Indian gymnast at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

The 28-year-old gymnast, who has represented the nation in multiple international events, will be looking to win India’s second medal in the sport.

A lot of attention was granted to the selection process with the biggest news being the omission of Olympian Dipa Karmakar.

ALSO READ | Asian Games 2023: India in Gymnastics full schedule: Dates, squad, men’s and women’s teams

The 2014 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist topped the trials but was left out as she didn’t fulfill the criteria of a top-eight finish in the last 12 months.

India has only won a solitary medal in the Asian Games in gymnastics, with Ashish Kumar’s bronze in floor exercises in the 2010 Asian Games being it.

At Hangzhou, gymnastics events will be held in Huanglong Sports Centre Gymnasium from September 24 to September 29. Gymnasts across the continent will compete for 14 gold medals.

Gymnastics Squad
Women: Pranati Nayak

Related Topics

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2022 /

Gymnastics /

Dipa Karmakar /

Asian Games 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India Gymnastics squad for Asian Games 2023: Squad, team news, India’s performance before Hangzhou
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023, LIVE Updates from Hangzhou 2022: Sailor Neha Thakur wins silver, Eabad Ali bags bronze, boxer Sachin reaches round of 16
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023: India in Gymnastics full schedule: Dates, squad, men’s and women’s teams
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023: Indian men’s hockey team thrashes Singapore 16-1, extends winning run
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sailing at Asian Games 2023: Neha Thakur wins Girls’ Dinghy- ILCA4 silver medal, Eabad Ali bags Men’s Windsurfer RS:X bronze
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. India Gymnastics squad for Asian Games 2023: Squad, team news, India’s performance before Hangzhou
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023: India in Gymnastics full schedule: Dates, squad, men’s and women’s teams
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023: Indian men’s hockey team thrashes Singapore 16-1, extends winning run
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023, squash preview: Saurav Ghosal steps up quest for Asiad gold
    K. Keerthivasan
  5. For which sports does Asian Games 2023 act as Olympic qualifier?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India Gymnastics squad for Asian Games 2023: Squad, team news, India’s performance before Hangzhou
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023, LIVE Updates from Hangzhou 2022: Sailor Neha Thakur wins silver, Eabad Ali bags bronze, boxer Sachin reaches round of 16
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023: India in Gymnastics full schedule: Dates, squad, men’s and women’s teams
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023: Indian men’s hockey team thrashes Singapore 16-1, extends winning run
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sailing at Asian Games 2023: Neha Thakur wins Girls’ Dinghy- ILCA4 silver medal, Eabad Ali bags Men’s Windsurfer RS:X bronze
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment